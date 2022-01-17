PPP leaders meet Bilawal

PESHAWAR. The senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discussed arrangements for the long-march on February 27 with the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. The PPP leaders from KP, including former provincial presidents Anwar Saifullah Khan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Asma Alamgir Khan assured the party chairman that the workers and people from all districts would participate in the long march against the selected government.

The PPP leaders observed that the PTI government had made life miserable for the people during its tenure and they would join them to remove the inefficient rulers through democratic struggle.