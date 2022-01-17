Ravi project to create jobs, says Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said the Ravi River Front Project would help in minimising the expansion of metropolis, increasing water-table besides restoration of River Ravi.

In his tweet on Sunday, the SACM said the project on 46km long area along both banks of River Ravi was actually materialisation of the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said, “First zone of Ravi River Front ie was “Chahar Bagh” being started today.”

Hassan said the first phase would be on 15,000 acres which would include sapphire, agri, knowledge, emerald bay, Topaz block, barrages and a lake. The chief minister had directed to expeditiously implement the project to cope with the problems of traffic congestion, over population, pollution and shortage of water, he added. He said that the project would fetch foreign exchange through private investors and overseas Pakistanis.The SACM said the initiative would create a large number of jobs for people associated with housing, construction and other relevant sectors.