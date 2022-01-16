People’s declaration against PTI govt on Feb 27: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP’s long march is the voice of the common man and people across the country will come out on February 27 to declare their decision against Imran Khan's government.

“People are ready to defy the government for inflation and unemployment,” he said in a meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) executives, chaired at Zardari House Islamabad Saturday, where PPP officials briefed him about regional politics. The meeting ratified the decisions of the PPP Central Executive Committee and Federal Council for the long march.

Later on, Ahad Khattak, contesting Tehsil Nazim elections from Nowshera, met Bilawal and discussed upcoming elections in Nowshera Tehsil, explaining that Defense Minister Pervez Khattak was defeated from his (Khattak ) native village.

Senior vice president PPP KP, Mohammad Ali Bacha also called on the PPP chief and discussed long march preparations.

The GB PPP's leaders in the meeting included Amjad Advocate, Mehdi Shah, Musa Gilgit, Imran Nadeem, and others.