Murree tragedy linked to lack of coordination

LAHORE: The Murree incident was tragic in every way while lack of coordination at every level being a significant factor. The death toll was not due to cold but due to carbon monoxide.

There is need to create respect for the law in society while the positive effects of the government writ will be felt in the days to come.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on “Murree Incident - Lack of Responsibility at National Level”. The panelists were TDCP Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema, Basahratullah Malik, Muhammad Ali Mian and Sajida Mir while moderated by Sikandar Lodhi.

Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema blamed the people’s non-cooperation for the heartbreaking incident in Murree and overcrowding. However, the lack of coordination among all the governing bodies cannot be ignored. He said the police attempted to stop the people but they kept moving even on foot. He said had everyone taken responsibility such situation would not have occurred. People around the world are forced to stay indoors during snowfall because rescue operations are impossible in such situation. He asked for launching an awareness campaign on responsible tourism. He said work was already underway to make Murree a district by merging Kotli Satyan and Kahuta which gained momentum and besides, funds had also been released for the construction and development of a new tourism area and highway.

Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema said the Murree tragedy was reflection of extremely irresponsible behaviour and humanity was not seen in the incident by the whole society. This incident has taught many lessons to all sectors, including the government. There is no denying the fact that the government had not been able to do any significant work in the last three years in Murree development, she admitted. With the government making Murree a district and giving it the status of a municipal city, the process of registering the existing residential hotels and houses has been started. Efforts are also being made to promote the hotel industry by constructing parking plazas, setting up a special rescue service force and bringing in a special helpline for tourists, she added.

Basahratullah Malik said that Murree incident was not only result of lack of responsibility at national level but problems were increasing in the society due to materialism. He suggested educating the general public from home and school levels about humanity. With the promotion of tourism in the national curriculum, the inclusion of training subjects in all walks of life, including the teaching of ethics and the rule of law, can be of great help in solving problems.

Experts in other fields can play an effective role in promoting sensitivity in society, he remarked.

Muhammad Ali Mian said that rush in Murree was not new as it’s a regular feature on festivals and holidays every year. Unfortunately, the government instead of focusing on toll collection should have issued alerts timely and strictly barred people from entering Murree. The snow storm caused severe hardships not only to the tourists but also to the local people. Rescue operation was delayed due to closing of routes while the government did not take responsibility of the crisis.

Sajida Mir said atmosphere of cold war between the government and the opposition multiplied the people’s problems. There is no doubt that the state and the administration were responsible for controlling the situation but as much as the government is responsible for this incident, so is the opposition. The government should formulate a long-term disaster management policy because of the weather severity is common, so only timely and actionable policy-making can help to control the situation.

She said such incidents would continue to occur until better management of the administration, discouragement of bribery and ensuring the rule of law and provision of social justice.