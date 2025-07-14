James Gunn marks ‘Superman’ success with special note to fans

James Gunn expresses gratitude with heartfelt note over ‘Superman’ success

James Gunn celebrated a major milestone his film, Superman, performed exceptionally well on the box office.

The movie, which was released on July 11, became the third biggest domestic opening of the year, earning $122 million over the weekend. It currently sits at a global tally of $217 million, as per Gunn via Instagram Threads.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote to the fans, "I'm incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days."

Acknowledging fans unique approach towards the superhero, he added, "We've had a lot of 'Super' in 'Superman' over the years, and I'm happy to have made a movie that focuses on the 'man' part of the equation, a kind person always looking out for those in need."

Gunn continued, "That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you."

Apart from him, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared a celebratory message of his own for the Superman opening, teasing the film as "the first step" in "a bold 10-year plan."

The film stars David Corenswet in the titular role, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

It will be followed up by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is set to release on June 26, 2026.