'Superman' star Nicholas Hoult’s next big role is totally different

Nicholas Hoult has landed his next big role on the heels of Superman release and this one has nothing to do with acting but everything to do with real emotion.

The actor who plays villainous Lex Luthor in the new DC Studios film is anything but evil in real life. Taking on an angelic new duty, Hoult has become an ambassador for the global humanitarian organization, Save the Children.

The 35-year-old recently attended the charity and community arts center Rich Mix in London to be a part of a Q&A session with kids and talked about his childhood, journey as an actor and experience of being a part of a superhero movie.

"It’s been a real privilege to meet the children here at Rich Mix on my first day as an official ambassador for Save the Children," Hoult said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s been so inspiring to meet the next generation of creatives, who come from all walks of life. I have no doubt they’re on the right path to fulfill their dreams."

The non-governmental organization helps kids get access to healthcare and education. In addition to Hoult, Camila Cabello, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Garner, and Olivia Wilde have also served as notable ambassadors for Save the Children in the past.