GO commissions MQTU in Lahore

LAHORE: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) commissioned a mobile quality resting unit (MQTU) in Lahore to check quality and quantity of fuel at it retail outlets, a statement said on Saturday.

With the commissioning of the testing unit, the oil marketing company (OMC) aims to ensure that its retail outlets comply with its housekeeping and service standards (HSSE).

According to GO, it has over 900 retail outlets in the country providing petrol, diesel, and lubricants. During 2022, the company aims to adding more MQTUs to its network to provide quality fuel to its customers. The commissioning event held in Lahore at one of its outlets was attended by top officials and office-bearers of the company.

MQTUs conduct regular tests at fuel retail outlets to ensure that RON (research octane number) analysis, flash point, quantity, HSSE, and service standards comply with standards set by a company as part of its strategy to maintain a standard.