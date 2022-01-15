Spurious drugs seized in Mardan

MARDAN: District administration and other relevant officials have launched an operation against spurious and unregistered medicines in Mardan city, a senior official said on Friday.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said the district administration and other officials were taking action to check the sale of spurious medicines.

Habibullah Arif added that drug inspectors Dr Safiullah and Abdur Rauf along with other officials inspected different premises at Municipal Plaza (MC), medicine shops at Malak Chowk, sugar mills road and opposite Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

He said the team seized spurious, low quality and unregistered drugs during the action. He added that the team seized suspected spurious Tanzo 4.5gm injection, plasodine 450ml solution, Velosef 250/500mg and unregistered bandages. The official said the samples of suspected drugs had been sent to the Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) for analysis.