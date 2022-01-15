FBR seizes smuggled liquor

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has seized foreign smuggled liquor worth millions of rupees through a joint crackdown along with the Pakistan Navy in the Gwadar area.

According to the FBR’s official announcement made here on Friday, intensifying its ongoing crackdown against smuggling, the Model Customs Collectorate, Gwadar, and Pakistan Navy, in a joint open-sea operation, confiscated huge cache of foreign smuggled liquor.

The Customs Gwadar and Pakistan Navy foiled the effort of liquor smuggling near Lasbela’s coastline at Vandar Daam and seized 4,600 bottles of foreign liquor. The liquor was being smuggled into Pakistan from a foreign country. During the operation, five smugglers have been arrested. As per initial estimates, the foreign liquor bottles are worth millions of rupees. Further investigation is already underway.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has commended the FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across the country. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades. He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across Pakistan in order to maximize tax compliance.