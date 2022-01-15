Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block to be built in time: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Friday that Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block will be completed within stipulated time at the cost Rs9 billion and its progress is being reviewed regularly.

The Health Minister said that international level facilities will be provided in the Mother and Child Block. Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Javed Ch, Project Director, Chief Engineer C&W and other officials.

Dr Yasmin visited operation theaters, nursing stations, waiting area, post-operation areas, dressing rooms, counters and other areas of hospital during her visit. Project Director and Chief Engineer C&W gave briefing to Minister on Mother and Child Block.

The Health Minister said: "We will open the Mother and Child Block very soon for general public and make the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan a reality. The 600-bedded facility will save lives of many mothers and their children. Similar mother and child hospitals are also being set up in seven districts of Punjab. No past govt thought of such projects aimed at welfare of general public, she added.

LGH: Following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide better healthcare facilities to every person, the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has converted it into a patient-lover hospital.

Briefing about the performance and services during the previous year, Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Al-Freed Zafar said that 1,903,930 patients arrived in emergency and outdoor last year. On the direction of the Punjab government, the LGH was providing treatment and diagnostic facilities to the patients without slip fee.

MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti and other administrator officers were also present on this occasion. He said that PGMI Punjab was only attached department of LGH in the country where doctors come from all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir for specialisation and students were equipped with the latest research being done in the field of medicine in the world so that these students could treat patients in a perfect manner. Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti briefed about the annual report of Lahore General Hospital that 64,506 patients were admitted in Indoor department, 987,214 outpatients were treated last year while 916,716 persons were taken to the hospital in emergency.