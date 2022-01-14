JUI-F vows legal battle against ‘LG poll rigging’

NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has rejected the results of elections for the slot of tehsil chairman and vowed to continue the legal battle against the rigging committed during the local government polls held on December 19 last.

JUI-F district general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani said this while speaking at a meeting of the party here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by JUI-F district chief Qari Muhammad Aslam and attended by Qari Riazullah, QariQuaid Ahmad, Qari Mohibullah Shah, Maulana Imranullah Haqqani, Maulana Nauman and others.

Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, who was a candidate for the Nowshera tehsil chairman slot in the recent LG polls, said that a free and fair election should be held as his party and the people had rejected the previous one because of rigging committed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.

He said had the “invisible” hand not played a role to rig the polls, the rival candidates would have not succeeded in Nowshera and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani said people were looking to JUI-F as they hope the party could steer the country and nation out of the prevailing morass.

“The first phase of LG polls was a trailer. The PTI will be washed out in the second phase and next general elections,’ Haqqani said, adding that JUIF had become popular with the masses and will sweep all elections in the time to come.