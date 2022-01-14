Iranian teachers hold demos for salary, reforms in several cities

TEHRAN: Hundreds of teachers on Thursday rallied in several Iranian cities to denounce the slow implementation of salary and pension reforms, state media reported.
In Gilan province on the Caspian Sea coast, around 150 teachers marched in the city of Rasht, while another 70 did so in Lahijan, state media reported. The protesters chanted slogans such as "if embezzlement is reduced, our problems will be solved," and "we only heard promises, we didn´t see justice", it said. In Iran´s third-largest city, Isfahan, around 300 teachers demonstrated, the Mehr news agency reported, adding that another protest was held in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.
