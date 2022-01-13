Buzdar, Sarwar vow to speed up uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have decided to accelerate the pace of public development projects in the province.

In a meeting held at Governor House on Wednesday, the governor and the chief minister also made it clear to the opposition that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government were not going anywhere. Elections will be held on time in the country.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House here. During the meeting, provision of Insaf Health Card in Punjab, ongoing development projects in various sectors and relief mechanism for people and other issues were discussed.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the chief minister for the provision of Insaf Health Cards for every family in Punjab. The chief minister briefed the governor about the steps taken after the Murree tragedy.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI government had proved by taking exemplary steps in health, education and other sectors that the government’s mission was only to make the people strong and prosperous for which work was being done round-the-clock. Pakistan faced economic and other problems due to poor policies of the previous governments, but today the same political opponents are trying to fool the nation by spreading negative propaganda against the government, but nation has rejected them, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that political opponents should not score political points in the matter of economy rather they should support the steps taken by the government for the bright and vibrant future of Pakistan. If the opposition parties think that they would put pressure on the government through street protests they would not succeed. March 2021 has passed, March 2022 and March 2023 will also pass and general elections in Pakistan will be held on time, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that even today the agenda of the opposition was to save their corruption, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised with the nation that the corrupt would not be forgiven under any circumstances. There is no doubt that the political career of the opposition is over. The people stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI. Usman Buzdar said that the opposition dreaming of early general elections would continue to dream and Insha Allah the general elections in the country would be held on time.

BEDS SHORTAGE: The chief minister has sought a report from the health secretary about the shortage of beds in DHQ Hospital, Narowal. The chief minister directed that the provision of beds to the patients should be ensured on a priority basis and they should not face any difficulty in their treatment.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about kidnap and murder of a boy in the Raiwind area. He directed that justice be provided to the bereaved family while ensuring strict action against the arrested accused as per law. The accused Majid has also confessed to his crime.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the demise of the brother of PML-Q leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to Kamil Ali Agha and the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.