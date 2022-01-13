PPP fleecing urban Sindh as it feels threatened by Hyderabad, Karachi: Kamal

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been continuously usurping the rights of Karachi and urban Sindh to save its oppressive government.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Wednesday while addressing a meeting of the central and district leaders of the party at the Pakistan House, the PSP secretariat.

“The people of rural Sindh have been left so economically and socially destitute by the PPP in the last 50 years that they have surrendered to the tyranny of the PPP,” Kamal said, adding that the rural population of the province could even not complain about the PPP’s provincial government brutality. He lamented that the oppressed and downtrodden people of rural Sindh had unfortunately accepted the PPP's oppression as their divinely-ordained destiny.