Police help settle 1,165 disputes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police in the provincial capital have helped settle 1,165 disputes through jirgas in the last year. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan told reporters on Tuesday that all the divisional SPs have been directed to encourage jirgas of elders to bring an end to enmities and feuds in respective areas.

Most of these issues result in a law and order situation and claim lives. The CCPO said police have settled 1165 various disputes including that of murder, money and property and other issues. He added that DRCs have also been made active to help settle cases between the locals.

More DRCs are being set up with inducting clean and competent members to accelerate the process of settling disputes between the locals. Hundreds of people get killed across Peshawar and other parts of the KP every year in various disputes and enmities.