COAS for channelising aid to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Military Adviser to Minister of Defence Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said a mechanism is important in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, General Bajwa assured the envoy that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The ISPR said that Al-Otaibi called on General Bajwa and discussed matters related to mutual interest, regional security situation, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

The ISPR’s statement read that the COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting adviser acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.