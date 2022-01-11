PKF plans to invite Iran, Sri Lanka, India for series

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) plans to invite Iran, Sri Lanka and probably India for a series in connection with preparations for the Asian Games slated to be held in Guangzhou, China, from September 10-25.

"Yes, it's our plan to invite Iran and Sri Lanka for a series. We will also contact India and if it is possible it will help all the nations in preparation for the Asian Games," PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told 'The News' from Lahore on Monday.

"This will be made possible within next three to four months as anything after that will be of no use," said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain. He said that the PKF plans to hold a camp for the quadrennial event after January 20. "The National Championship today began here and after January 20 we will go to Islamabad to look at the possibility of a training camp there," said Sarwar, also the secretary of the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

"We have already written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and hopefully the things will go smoothly," he said. When reminded that the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad is being renovated, Sarwar said something would have to be done as they would need preparation.

"We have already shortlisted the players but we will scan them during the national event more precisely and then we will announce the final probables' list," Sarwar said.

The camp probables will have more juniors as Sarwar pointed out they have found some talented young players. "Around two months ago we held an inter-region junior event in which we got around ten players who are highly talented. We got some gutsy boys from Peshawar and some from Punjab. I think there will be 80 percent new players this time in the Asian Games team," Sarwar said.

Kabaddi suffered a lot during the last couple of years due to Covid. Due to government's ban on full-body contact sports, PKF could not hold any event.

However, as players mostly reside in rural areas they featured in local events and kept themselves fit.

Sarwar was happy with their fitness during the ongoing national event. "The national event began today and I am happy that most of the players look fit. Yes, due to long, rusty patch match fitness may be an issue but it can be overcome soon when we hold the camp," he said.

Sarwar said Pakistan does not need any technical assistance from abroad for kabaddi. "The players need monetary support," he said.

About the Super Kabaddi League (SKL) future, Sarwar said there were some legal issues and when those were overcome, then he would be able to speak about it.

Pakistan have never returned empty-handed from Asian Games since kabaddi's debut in the quadrennial spectacle in 1990 in Beijing, having won six bronze and two silvers.

In the last edition in Indonesia in 2018, Pakistan and India finished with bronze. The gold went to Iran while South Korea finished with silver.