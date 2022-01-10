Murree incident: Khuhro wants FIR against PM, Punjab CM

SUKKUR: Holding Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Usman Buzdar responsible for Murree tragedy, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro has demanded their resignations and registration of an FIR against them.

Talking to media in Larkana, PPP Sindh chapter president said that the federal and Punjab government neither took any measure to avert the tragedy nor did they announce any advisory for visitors despite inclement weather and snowfall forecast.

He asked the prime minister to tell the nation as to why he failed to preempt the situation. He mentioned the dichotomy in the stances of federal government ministers as federal information minister was welcoming the high influx of tourists in the hilly area while the prime minister put the onus on visitors for their high turnout to the resort.

He said that the Murree administration failed to alert the relevant agencies and move machinery to deal with the emergency. Meanwhile, In Sukkur, Pakistan Muslim League Functional MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said on Sunday that the PM Imran Khan should take action against the responsible of the Murree tragedy and hoped that he would compensate the families of Murree incident. She asserted that it was a criminal negligence on the part of institutions who failed to stop visitors culminating in big numbers in Murree despite a weather alert issued by the met office.