Detained in hell

Torturing and mistreating suspects in police custody is a recurrent problem in Pakistan. A 2016 report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) states that many detainees suffer custodial beatings, sexual violence, prolonged sleep deprivation, and mental torture. Many are forced to witness others being tortured. Deaths resulting from torture are not uncommon. Released captives often report having lasting physical or mental problems. The police frequently torture suspects to make them confess. More disturbingly, some police officials allegedly do such things in custody only to force the detainees’ families to pay, or due to pressure of politicians or landlords. It is shameful that the relevant authorities have not taken any action against these activities.

Such inhumane treatment in custody must be banned and police reforms in this case must be made to ensure that no one’s rights are violated.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra