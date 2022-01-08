Aisam, Nedovyesov in ATP Ranking Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Aisam Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) accounted for another seeded pair to make it to the semi-finals of the ATP Ranking Tennis underway in Melbourne (Australia) on Friday.

According to details reaching here, Aisam and Nedovyesov upset the fourth seeded pair of Andre Golubev (Kazakistan) and F Skugor (Croatia) in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (6) to storm into the semi-finals.

After winning the first set quite comfortably, Aisam and Nedovyesov saved seven set points to take the proceedings into the tie-beak.

Following a neck-to-neck contest in the tie-break, Aisam and Nedovyesov edged out the opponents 8-6.

They will face Richard Berankis and Denys Molchanov in the pre-finals. In the other semifinal, top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski take on Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rogers.