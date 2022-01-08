Female students clinch top three positions in BDS final exams

The top three positions in the BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021 have been clinched by female students, according to the results announced by Karachi University on Friday.
According to the gazette issued by the varsity, 118 candidates registered and 117 appeared in the exams. Ninety-three candidates were declared pass, and the overall pass percentage was 79.49.
Sana Jamal, a student of the Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 798 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched he overall first position. The gazette shows Youmnah Zubair, a student of KMDC, obtained 782 marks for the second position, while Ramsha Ayub got the third position with 778 marks.
