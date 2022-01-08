Cold wave grips Karachi following overnight rain

A cold wave has gripped Karachi following more showers in different areas of Karachi on the night between Thursday and Friday, which resulted in accumulation of rainwater on different roads and low-lying areas of the city. Officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the cold wave would continue at least for a week in the city.

“A cold wave has started affecting Karachi following light to moderate showers last night. Different city areas received six to 28 millimetres of rain on Thursday night under the westerly disturbance, which is over now. The cold wave will continue till another westerly disturbance replaces it,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News on Friday night.

As per the PMD record, the Surjani Town area of the city received over 28mm of rain till Friday morning, followed by North Karachi with 18mm, Orangi Town 16.2mm, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Masroor Base 15mm, Nazimabad 14mm, University Road Met Complex 13.7mm and PAF Faisal Base 12mm.

Other areas of Karachi received less than 10mm of rainfall. Dr Sarfraz predicted cold nights and mornings in the city from Sunday onwards. He said temperature could drop to single digits from Sunday night and the cold wave was likely to continue till January 16, 2022, when another westerly disturbance would enter in the country and cause rains in Balochistan.

“If this westerly disturbance is extended to the Makran coast, it can cause rains in Karachi also but an accurate forecast would be issued once this westerly wave approaches our geographical area,” he explained, adding that the new system would enter Pakistan on the night of January 16 or morning of January 17.

Meanwhile, rainwater accumulated in different thoroughfares and low-lying areas of the city on Friday morning following the overnight showers, causing immense hardship to commuters going to offices. Traffic jams were witnessed on Korangi Road as the Korangi Causeway had submerged in water. University Road near Safari Park was also submerged in rainwater.

People of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Surjani Town also complained of accumulation of rainwater on roads, which had not been cleared by the municipal authorities till the filing of this report on Friday night.