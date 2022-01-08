Lahore BISE signs MoU to facilitate students

 
Saturday January 08, 2022
January 08, 2022

LAHORE:Board Of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has signed an MOU with a bank in order to facilitate the candidates and institutions. According to a press release, they can deposit their dues to BISE Lahore through HBL applications. BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali and HBL senior members were also present on the occasion.

