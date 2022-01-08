Virtual University signs MoU on research projects

LAHORE:Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Sahara for Life Trust, (Teaching Institution) have signed an MoU under which both institutions will mutually support each other to achieve their shared goals and objectives.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, rector, Virtual University and Chaudhry Israr-ul-Haq, executive director, Sahara for Life Trust (SLT) in a ceremony held at VUP head office. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti said that this MoU envisaged collaboration between these institutions in academic, research and infrastructural resources. In research projects, it will provide collaboration options such as sharing of academic data, drafting of joint policies, public awareness seminars, workshops, symposium, publications and joint conferences.

Israr-ul-Haq said that both institutions would mutually support each other to achieve their shared goals and objectives to promote innovative use of technology in education sector by sharing of recorded courses, laboratories/studies facilities, internships, placements for students, access to research and educational resources, including open courseware for faculty and students.

DISCOs officials training workshop: A two-day follow-up training workshop for the officer and engineering professionals of DISCOs (distribution companies) was arranged on Friday under the banner of Power Sector Centre of Excellence (PSCE) established at LUMS here.

According to a press release, PSCE is a training and knowledge hub founded jointly by CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency) and LUMS Energy Institute (LEI). The training was attended by 80 participants comprising of officials from Distribution Companies (DISCOs), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and CPPA-G. This Module-II was a continuation of Module-I of the course, where the detailed methodology of Medium-term Demand Forecast (MTDF) was explored.

Participants were also given intensive knowledge about the Power Market Survey tool used to gauge bottom-up demand forecasting, acknowledged for providing high accuracy for medium-term demand forecasting around the world.

Dr Fiaz Chaudhry, Director LEI and Programme Director PSCE, said “PSCE was established at LUMS to impart trainings to power sector professionals and equip them with skills needed for long-term integrated system planning.