IHC reserves verdict in Naval Sailing Club cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in identical cases pertaining to construction of Naval Sailing Club and naval farms.IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases and reserved the decision after listening to the arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the CDA member that the court wanted to clarify two points before announcing its verdict, whether the civic body issued no abjection certificate to anyone despite there was no such provision in law, he asked.

The court further asked whether the constructions in Zone-IV could be made in 1994. CDA Member Planning adopted the stance that at that time, farm houses had such permission. He further informed the court that Naval Sailing Club was still sealed, adding that any building could be demolished if it violates laws.

To a query by the bench, the CDAs member said that the authority used to take over the housing society and seal its offices, if the NOC of the said society was canceled. The court asked why any action was not taken against the constructions around the Rawal Lake. The court subsequently reserved its judgment which would likely to be announced today (Friday).