January 05, 2022
National

Minor killed by grandfather in Lahore for making noise

January 05, 2022

LAHORE: A two-year-old girl was killed by her grandfather in the Bhatti Gate area on Tuesday. The accused identified as Javed of Kucha Rangrez slit the victim Dua's throat for making a noise while playing with her friends. Police arrested the accused and shifted the body to the mortuary.

