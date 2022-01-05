KP govt declares three tourists’ spots as ITZs

PESHAWAR: The KP government has approved declaring three tourists spots of Ghanool (Mansehra), Mankyal (Swat) and Madaklasht (Lower Chitral) as integrated tourism zones (ITZs).

The nod was given in the first meeting of the Provincial Tourism Strategy Board here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout. The matter would be presented before the provincial cabinet for final approval.

Provincial Cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

The forum was informed that Ghanol ITZ would consist of an area of 489 Kanal whereas Mankyal and Madaklasht would consist of 450 Kanal and 500 Kanals of land, respectively.

It was added that Section-4 has been imposed on the land identified for the newly approved ITZs and the land acquisition process had been started.

The officials said a suitable site had been identified at Thandiani in Abbottabad district, adding that after codal formalities the site would be declared as ITZ.

The participants were informed that master plans of the ITZs had been prepared, and in the next phase, management plans would be prepared for these zones. It added that these zones would be presented in Dubai Expo to attract foreign investment.

The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to ensure the preparation of regulations for the said ITZs within the next two months and submit the document for approval.

He directed them to ensure the protection of the natural environment including forests and rivers adding that the management plan for ITZs be completed as soon as possible. Mahmood Khan said the KP government was working under an integrated strategy to promote tourism as an industry in the province that would strengthen the local economy and provide job opportunities to people.