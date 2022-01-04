IS attack near Syrian oil wells kills 9 fighters

Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported on Monday.

"Nine army soldiers and allied militia fighters were killed in an ambush by the Islamic State" group near oil wells, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. The attack was carried out late Sunday in a remote region on the edge of the eastern province of Deir Ezzor where units have their hideouts, the monitor said. The rocket attack on a convoy also left 15 pro-government fighters wounded, the UK-based organisation said.