IS attack near Syrian oil wells kills 9 fighters

Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported on Monday.
"Nine army soldiers and allied militia fighters were killed in an ambush by the Islamic State" group near oil wells, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. The attack was carried out late Sunday in a remote region on the edge of the eastern province of Deir Ezzor where units have their hideouts, the monitor said. The rocket attack on a convoy also left 15 pro-government fighters wounded, the UK-based organisation said.
TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said...
NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants...
TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in...
Baghdad: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a...
Seoul: A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is...
Tel Aviv: Israel began on Monday administering fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers amid a...
