Four outlaws held in Mansehra new year party raid

MANSEHRA: The police arrested four outlaws, including the younger brother of a former provincial minister, who had gathered to celebrate a new-year party, a police official said on Saturday.

“We have arrested a group of outlaws along with two women who had assembled here from different parts of the province to celebrate the new-year party,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters. The police party also seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested gangsters.

The DPO said police had received information that a group of outlaws was present in a house in Ghazikot Ghani area and created a law and order situation.

“The police acted promptly and raided the house where the party was in progress. The outlaws resorted to open fire but the policemen managed to arrest them,” Sajjad Khan said.

He said that those arrested included Faridoon Dona, the younger brother of former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, Zeeshan of Gujran area, Mohammad Sarfaraz of Khyber, Azaz Aziz of Peshawar and two women from Abbottabad under sections 324/3531506/15AA/292/2941/148/149/3/42 of Ppc.

“We have also launched an investigation to get details of the other crimes of the gangsters,” the official said.

He said that a crackdown against land grabbers and narcotics peddlers was well underway and many more arrests were made during the ongoing week.