Nawaz to be treated as per law on his return: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said to ensure continued better service delivery of institutions, the CM has devised an active system of monitoring departments and performance appraisal of officers.

He said chief minister's reprimand on unsatisfactory performance and encouragement of best performers was also a continuation of this resolve.

To a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif in a press conference here at Alhamra, Hasaan Khawar said, “Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan after some exceptional feat. He is an absconder of our judicial system and will be treated as per law upon his return despite all-out efforts of ‘Sicilian mafia's Raiwind chapter’ to get Nawaz Sharif's sentences commuted. PTI has always been in favour of transparent elections.”

Hasaan Khawar said in the light of the inspection of Special Monitoring Unit, the CM has also directed action against officers and institutions which have been performing poorly in the recent past.

He said CM has reprimanded Chief Executive Officers of Lahore Parking Company, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board, Lahore Transport Company and Faisalabad Parking Company, Managing Director Punjab Khal Panchayat Authority, Director General Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Secretary Punjab Local Government, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Director General DG Khan Development Authority, DG Bahawalpur Development Authority, Chairman Hilal Development Agency and DG Punjab Skills Development Authority on unsatisfactory performances.

On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority, DG LDA, DG Walled City Authority, CEO Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company, Project Director The Punjab Skill Development Fund, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Cattle Market Management Company, Chief Executive Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Pvt Ltd and officers of other departments have been commended and encouraged on their par excellence performance.

He said preparations are in full swing for timely conductance of local bodies elections in Punjab.

Hasaan Khawar, while dismissing reservations of Opposition regarding local bodies elections in Punjab, said local bodies system in Punjab would be a strongest one in the history of the country in which every section of society will be equally represented.