Europeans stress ‘urgency’ as Iran nuclear talks resume

VIENNA: European negotiators stressed on Tuesday that talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal are "urgent", the day after discussions between world powers resumed in Vienna.

Negotiations to restore the 2015 agreement began earlier this year but stopped in June as Iran elected a new ultraconservative government. They resumed in late November with the latest round getting underway on Monday. The aim is to bring back Washington, which left the deal in 2018, and curtail Tehran’s nuclear activities, stepped up in response to the US withdrawal and reimposed sanctions.