Europeans stress ‘urgency’ as Iran nuclear talks resume

VIENNA: European negotiators stressed on Tuesday that talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal are "urgent", the day after discussions between world powers resumed in Vienna.
Negotiations to restore the 2015 agreement began earlier this year but stopped in June as Iran elected a new ultraconservative government. They resumed in late November with the latest round getting underway on Monday. The aim is to bring back Washington, which left the deal in 2018, and curtail Tehran’s nuclear activities, stepped up in response to the US withdrawal and reimposed sanctions.
Yangon: Save the Children confirmed on Tuesday that two of its staff were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre blamed on...
Berlin: The WHO warned on Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems...
Moscow: Russia has conducted a third launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket, the first developed after the fall...
GHENT, Belgium: A court in Belgium on Tuesday rejected a request by Spanish authorities to extradite a fugitive rapper...
NAIROBI: A pack of hyenas killed two people over a span of 24 hours in a village just 50-km east of Kenya’s capital...
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is preparing to visit Russia following an invitation from his counterpart...
