Monday December 27, 2021
Two sisters commit suicide in Gujranwala

By Our Correspondent
December 27, 2021
GUJRANWALA: Two sisters committed suicide over domestic issues in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala on Saturday. Reportedly, Sumera’s husband died four years ago and her younger sister Fizza was divorced a few months back. Both the sisters were living at their parents’ home. Both the sisters swallowed poisonous pills and died.

