Councillor joins JUI-F

PESHAWAR: A general councillor-elect from Nauthia Jadeed neighborhood council joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), party officials said on Sunday.

A leader of the JUIF Arbab Farooq Jan said Mufti Irfanullah was elected general councillor from Nauthia Jadeed in the Local Government elections. He added the newly elected councillor on Sunday met with the JUIF leaders along with a delegation and announced to join the party.