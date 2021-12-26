SHC dismisses plea against dispossession of land: High court says order already issued for compensation of affected persons

The SHC has dismissed the petition of affected persons of a road on North Karachi against dispossession of plots by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, observing that a direction had already been issued for the rehabilitation of the affected persons in some other suitable place.
The high court observed that the KMC and other competent authority was responsible for resolving the dispute either through a private settlement or by paying appropriate compensation to the lease holders in case where the lease hold rights were granted to the occupants of plots on land reserved for roads, park or drainage, etc.
The petitioners have impugned the KMC notice for dispossession of the properties for alignment of the proposed Millennium 2000 Road in North Karachi.
The weather is likely to remain cloudy or partly cloudy today in Karachi with chances of drizzle during the night, the...
The Democrats panel has swept the annual elections of the Karachi Press Club once again, as none of the candidates of...
The Christian community in Karachi, just like other parts of the world, celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on...
As many as 50 per cent of the sexual violence cases were reported from the East Zone police stations precincts,...
No death from the novel coronavirus was reported in Sindh on Saturday; however, 229 new cases emerged when 17,550...
A man allegedly shot his wife dead on Saturday and escaped after the incident. Police said the murder was committed at...
Comments