SHC CJ takes notice of bid to kidnap girl student

By Our Correspondent
December 25, 2021
KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Friday took notice of a reported news item with regard to an attempt to kidnap a girl student of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur in broad daylight, directing the DIG Sukkur and SSP Khairpur to submit a report of the incident.

The SHC CJ also directed the deputy commissioner Khairpur and registrar Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur to appear before the court on December 28 along with a progress report. The girl student has alleged that one university student along with other collegues tried to kidnap her from the university’s bus.

