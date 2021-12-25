SHC CJ takes notice of bid to kidnap girl student

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Friday took notice of a reported news item with regard to an attempt to kidnap a girl student of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur in broad daylight, directing the DIG Sukkur and SSP Khairpur to submit a report of the incident.
The SHC CJ also directed the deputy commissioner Khairpur and registrar Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur to appear before the court on December 28 along with a progress report. The girl student has alleged that one university student along with other collegues tried to kidnap her from the university’s bus.
