Seat adjustment with GDA, other parties need of hour: Arbab Rahim

SUKKUR: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, on Thursday said that forming an election alliance by doing seat adjustment with the parties of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Sindh United Party (SUP) to contest the local bodies and general elections was the need of the hour.

He said this while talking to the media after meeting with SUP leader Jalal Mahmood Shah in Jamshoro. He said in this regard, he would talk to PM Imran Khan, adding that without seat adjustments with the other parties, they won’t get good results. Holding the Sindh government responsible for the gas crisis and inflation, he said it was the provincial government’s responsibility to control the increasing prices of food commodities. The SAPM said the fertiliser crisis was also created by the Sindh government as it was hand in glove with the dealers, who accumulated large stocks of fertilisers. He said Asif Zardari is the owner of most sugar mills in Sindh, who deliberately creates sugar crisis to blame the federal government for it. He said he never witnessed bad governance to such an extent as in the last 13-year-rule of PPP. He said the PTI, along with the SUP, was fighting for the rights of the people of Sindh, adding that they raised the issue of land grabbing of the innocent people of Nawabshah by the hooligans of Zardari. SUP leader Jalal Mahmood Shah said his party is doing parliamentary politics as it contested both the local bodies elections and general elections. He further said he would consult his party members over the seat adjustment with the PTI and other political parties in the local bodies elections.