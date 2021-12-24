Eight illegal buildings demolished in Lahore

LAHORE: Town planning wing of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished eight illegal buildings in Pak Arab Housing Society on Ferozepur Road. The operation was carried out by the staff of Private Housing Schemes Department on the direction of LDA Chief Town Planner here on Thursday.

During the operation, LDA staff carried out a demolition operation in Pak Arab Housing Scheme on Ferozepur Road and demolished eight illegal structures, which were constructed on public interest land and mortgaged plots. The operation was overseen by Abdul Rauf, Director Private Housing Schemes, along with heavy contingent of police.