Work on two power projects in Swat from next year

PESHAWAR: The World Bank (WB) would launch two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district that would generate a revenue of over Rs13 billion for the province annually.

A meeting in this regard was held here that was attended by Secretary Energy and Electricity, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Senior Energy Specialist from World Bank, Muhammad Saqib and Advisor World Bank Masood Ahmad, Chief Executive PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan and Chief Engineer KHRE Program, Shah Hussain, said a press release.

The meeting was told that the World Bank would start work on two hydropower projects in Swat district during the next year. The projects included 157megawatts Madain Hydropower Project and 88 megawatts Gabral Hydropower Project.

The meeting was told that an agreement of USD450 million was earlier signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the World Bank. The projects that would be completed by 2027 would generate a revenue of over Rs13 billion for the province.

The meeting was also told that the process of hiring international consultants for the projects has been completed while the work plan and strategic affairs were also being worked out.