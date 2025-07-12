Brad Pitt ready for rough ‘fight’ against Angelina Jolie: source

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gear up for messy legal drama over winery

Brad Pitt has planned to fight for the winery he co-owns with ex-wife Angelina Jolie till the very end even though he has had to pay a great price for it.

The 62-year-old actor, who shares six kids with Jolie, is not close to any of them anymore because they all sided with their mother during the legal battle.

The Fight Club star recently filed a lawsuit against Jolie which she appealed to be dismissed, but the court has denied her appeal.

The legal action means that the exes are headed towards a messy and possibly long legal battle over their Chateau Miraval.

Even though the F1 actor has been desperate to make amends with his kids, especially the twins Vivienne and Knox, because Knox has not removed his name unlike his other kids, Pitt is not going to let go of the winery.

"He sees this as protecting something deeply personal," an insider told RadarOnline. "Chateau Miraval is a symbol of his legacy. He won’t hand it over without a fight."

While a source close to Jolie told the outlet that she is “emotionally exhausted” because of his latest legal action.

"It’s the last thing I need right now. I’m tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted," said the Maria actress, according to the source.