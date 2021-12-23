Bennet meets US national security adviser on Iran

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The US national security adviser held talks Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who warned that negotiations in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear programme had "profound ramifications" for Israeli security.

Bennett’s government has remained firmly opposed to ongoing international efforts to revive a 2015 accord that saw Iran agree to curbs on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden, said his visit to Israel had come at "a critical juncture."