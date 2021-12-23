Bennet meets US national security adviser on Iran

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The US national security adviser held talks Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who warned that negotiations in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear programme had "profound ramifications" for Israeli security.
Bennett’s government has remained firmly opposed to ongoing international efforts to revive a 2015 accord that saw Iran agree to curbs on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden, said his visit to Israel had come at "a critical juncture."
TRIPOLI: Authorities overseeing war-torn Libya’s first presidential election have confirmed that holding it on...
Umm Raghad’s children don’t have proper clothes or a furnace at home to stay warm during Syria’s bitter winter...
BRUSSELS: The EU announced on Wednesday it is launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law...
Stockholm: All foreigners seeking to enter Sweden will have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours,...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday. The man crashed his car into a...
ATHENS: A massive search and rescue operation was underway off the Greek island of Folegandros on Wednesday, after a...
Comments