Wednesday December 22, 2021
World

Japan executes three prisoners

By AFP
December 22, 2021

TOKYO: Japan hanged three prisoners on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued "atrocious crimes". Japan is one of the few developed countries to keep the death penalty, and public support for capital punishment remains high despite international criticism, especially from rights groups.

