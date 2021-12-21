Five of a family killed in Multan road accident

MULTAN: Five family members lost their lives Sunday in a road accident while travelling through the Multan-Vehari road, Geo News reported. According to the rescue team, the car was carrying five family members when it crashed into an immobile truck standing on the roadside.

Police said three children in the family were killed on the spot while the parents were taken to the Nishtar Hospital for treatment. However, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.