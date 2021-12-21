ISLAMABAD: The federal capital continued to have frosty weather with the mercury being below the freezing point for the third consecutive day on Monday.
According to PMD, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was minus one degree Centigrade amid frost in the morning and at night. The PMD forecast that cold yet dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad today (Tuesday), frost will be observed in morning hours.
Dozens of Afghan who worked with Turkish forces under the NATO mission in Afghanistan held a demonstration in front of...
LAHORE: US Consul General William Makaneole called on Minister Local Government & Community Development Department...
KABUL: Turkish and Qatari officials will meet in Doha on Monday night and later travel together to Kabul to discuss a...
I don’t see Imran Khan’s remarks as insulting, says Afghan foreign minister
MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said the OIC foreign ministers’...
RIYADH: Record crowds of over 700,000 revellers flocked to Saudi Arabia´s MDLBeast Soundstorm music festival,...
Comments