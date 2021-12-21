People sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in Rawalpindi. -APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital continued to have frosty weather with the mercury being below the freezing point for the third consecutive day on Monday.

According to PMD, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was minus one degree Centigrade amid frost in the morning and at night. The PMD forecast that cold yet dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad today (Tuesday), frost will be observed in morning hours.