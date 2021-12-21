Islamabad shivers at minus one centigrade

Islamabad: The federal capital continued to have frosty weather with the mercury being below the freezing point for the third consecutive day on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was minus one degree Centigrade amid frost in the morning and at night. Humidity in the air was recorded 46 per cent.

The PMD forecast that cold yet dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad today (Tuesday), frost will be observed in morning hours. It said continental air prevailing over most parts of the country caused the cold wave.

The department said mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country and very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during the next 48 hours. Dense fog and smog will prevail in plain areas of Punjab.