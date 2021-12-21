The WHO has released a report ‘Saving lives, spending less’ listing “the health and economic benefits of implementing the most cost-effective and feasible interventions to prevent and control non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in low- and lower-middle-income countries”. The report’s suggestions of increasing taxes on tobacco use, large graphic warnings, banning tobacco advertising, making public places smoke free, and educating people about the health hazards involved are all commendable. However, it is high time that the WHO gave tobacco harm reduction a chance.
Adult smokers need every possible incentive to give up the habit of smoking. It has been scientifically proven that tobacco harm reduction helps smokers switch to less harmful alternatives or quit altogether. The method works because the alternatives used have fewer harmful chemicals and often do not produce smoke – the biggest cause of diseases. Alternatives to cigarettes not involving combustion, chances of getting diseases would reduce significantly. The WHO needs to make tobacco harm reduction one of its best buys for reducing smoking rates.
Junaid Ali Khan
Islamabad
Hub is a major industrial zones of Balochistan and has numerous industries, which employ people from Lasbela and...
This refers to the editorial ‘Solutions for the people’ . It discusses the end of the month-long in Gwadar, in...
The ‘glass-ceiling’ refers to an invisible – but real – barrier that deserving women in an organisation may...
The management of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi has recently issued a notification,...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to Lahore’s persistent ranking as the world’s most polluted city...
Pakistan has been facing a number of issues recently, but an inefficient justice system is one of its biggest...
Comments