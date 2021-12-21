The WHO has released a report ‘Saving lives, spending less’ listing “the health and economic benefits of implementing the most cost-effective and feasible interventions to prevent and control non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in low- and lower-middle-income countries”. The report’s suggestions of increasing taxes on tobacco use, large graphic warnings, banning tobacco advertising, making public places smoke free, and educating people about the health hazards involved are all commendable. However, it is high time that the WHO gave tobacco harm reduction a chance.

Adult smokers need every possible incentive to give up the habit of smoking. It has been scientifically proven that tobacco harm reduction helps smokers switch to less harmful alternatives or quit altogether. The method works because the alternatives used have fewer harmful chemicals and often do not produce smoke – the biggest cause of diseases. Alternatives to cigarettes not involving combustion, chances of getting diseases would reduce significantly. The WHO needs to make tobacco harm reduction one of its best buys for reducing smoking rates.

Junaid Ali Khan

Islamabad