OIC session vital for resolution of Afghan humanitarian crisis: COAS

ISLAMABAD: The extraordinary session of the OIC is extremely important to channelise international efforts towards the resolution of looming humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

It was stated by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa when Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan, called on him on Sunday. During the meeting, matters related to regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations were discussed.

General Bajwa thanked the Saudi leadership for convening the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan respects its historical and brotherly relations with KSA and acknowledges Kingdom’s unique place in the Islamic world. The COAS also emphasized that a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for regional stability. He added that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbours.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and regional stability. He pledged to play his part for further diplomatic cooperation between the countries at all levels.