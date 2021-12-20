Setting to fail

This refers to the editorial ‘Herculean task’ (December 18). It appropriately declares the PTI government’s insistence on holding the 2023 general elections through EVMs a ‘Herculean task’. Apart from its exorbitant cost, there is the question of acquiring the required number of machines in time. Also their safe transport to various locations, maintenance and training staff are all financially taxing factors that need to be considered. Considering how the RTS system failed during the previous elections, rushing EVMs without adequate preparation is nothing but suicidal.

The editorial rightly questions the wisdom behind indulging in this disaster-prone, costly ‘luxury’ at a time when the country is already facing deplorable economic conditions. At the very least, the matter should be discussed thoroughly at various forums and then deferred to 2028.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi