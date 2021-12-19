Metro bus service from Rawat to Islamabad demanded

Islamabad : Completion of second phase of Metro Bus Service is necessary to resolve the traffic issue of in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, said General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders wing Islamabad, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday.
The completion of the metro bus service from Rawat to Islamabad, which is also connected to the airport and small industries nearby localities, is a major demand of the business community and the public, he said this while talking to the media here.
He said that with the completion of this project, business mobility for the local business community will also improve and the traffic problem of the general public will also be resolved.
He said that traffic congestion and parking are major issues in the federal capital at present, which leads to chaotic traffic on city roads. He urged for earlier completion of Metro Bus service from Rawat to Urban Islamabad.
