Germany to grant €13.5mln to help Pakistan fight climate change

ISLAMABAD: Germany will provide a grant of €13.5 million to Pakistan for growing a billion trees in a bid to ramp up the South Asian country’s fight against the adverse impacts of climate change, threatening food security and ecosystems.

Ministry of Economic Affairs and KfW Development Bank of Germany has signed a financing agreement for Billion Tree Afforestation Support Programme (Phase-1), according to an official statement.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Sebastian Jacobi, Country Director, KfW signed the agreement in Islamabad

With the funds provided by German, KfW Development Bank will support Pakistan’s efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change by planting 10 billion trees, introducing best practices on native and invasive plant species, training on firefighting techniques and provision of equipment, and women/youth engagement and empowerment.

The project will result in a clean and green environment through reduction in carbon emissions and also bring about socioeconomic benefits to local communities.

While addressing on the occasion, Sebastian Jacobi, Country Director KfW, said his institution was actively supporting the Government of Pakistan in the energy and climate sector with an active portfolio of more than €300 million.

“KfW has provided funding for construction and rehabilitation of three hydropower projects, construction of power substations, installation of micro-hydel power plants, and also providing micro-financing for solarisation of homes in off-grid areas,” Jacobi said.

He further said these efforts would result in bringing sustainable and lasting positive change in the lives of deserving communities in the country and help mitigate the risks of climate change.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division highlighted the government had set ambitious targets to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“In this regard, continued support of Germany is highly commendable and these investments will lead to a better and healthy future for the generations to come,” said Hayaud Din.

Germany is also considering providing another €20 million for the next phase of the project. Together, these fundings will, result in sustainable forest management by the government institutions and create jobs especially for women and youth.

The signing of this agreement coincides with the celebrations for 60 years of development cooperation between the two countries, according to the statement.

The afforestation project is being implemented across Pakistan by the Ministry of Climate Change along with provincial and territorial forest and wildlife departments.