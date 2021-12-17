Relationship with Nawaz beyond politics: Makhdoom Ahmed

LONDON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood says he met ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss the politics of South and Punjab in detail.

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, took place at Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office, which is a two minutes walk from the London apartment of Makhdoom Mahmood near Park Lane. Speaking to this correspondent, Mahmood said the PPP leadership knew about the close relations he enjoyed with Nawaz Sharif.

"I met Nawaz Sharif when he was in jail and I will meet him again. I am indebted to him and I will never forget that. I have a lot of respect for Nawaz Sharif and we have enjoyed this relationship for a long time. It's beyond and above politics. We did discuss politics and everything else. I had also paid a visit to him when Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away."

Makhdoom Mehmood said his relationship with the former prime minister is a "personal" one, adding that "I have always been a part of good/ bad times of the Sharif family". “I will meet Nawaz Sharif again when needed,” said the former Punjab governor whose two sons are currently PPP legislators from Southern Punjab.

A day after Makhdoom Ahmed’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif, PPP leader Faryal Talpur also met him at his flat to discuss the political situation in Pakistan. A PPP source said that Faryal Talpur will stay in London for two weeks to hold political meetings with the local leadership.

It is important to note that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen are also in London these days but they have not met anyone, keeping their visit private. PMLN’s leader from Lahore Ayaz Sadiq has been in London for a week and has met Nawaz Sharif three times at his office.